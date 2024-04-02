Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF) & SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Head to Head Survey

Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF – Get Free Report) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Presbia and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Presbia alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presbia N/A N/A N/A SI-BONE -31.20% -28.22% -20.53%

Risk & Volatility

Presbia has a beta of 5.91, meaning that its share price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presbia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SI-BONE $138.89 million 4.67 -$43.34 million ($1.14) -13.84

This table compares Presbia and SI-BONE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Presbia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.2% of Presbia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Presbia and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presbia 0 0 0 0 N/A SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00

SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 66.88%. Given SI-BONE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Presbia.

Summary

Presbia beats SI-BONE on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presbia

(Get Free Report)

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and resellers. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Presbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.