Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.08. 3,503,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,303. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.4819 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

