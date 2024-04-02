Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 8,928 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 194.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 59.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.40. 62,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0439 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

