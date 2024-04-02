Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 165,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 210,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 106,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,125. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

