Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 375,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 117,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000.

SMMV stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 71,945 shares. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $31.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

