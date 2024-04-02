Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $273,480,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.06. 888,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,215,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

