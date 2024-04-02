Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 7,142.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fluor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,807,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,546,000 after purchasing an additional 243,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,325,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,390,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fluor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,904,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,581,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 8.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,627,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,969,000 after acquiring an additional 378,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

NYSE:FLR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

