Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

