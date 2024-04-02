Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Invests $58,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 191,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 95,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 246,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.75. 258,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,591. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

