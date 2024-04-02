Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 376 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 125.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,880. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.60.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

