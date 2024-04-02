Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $122.64. 10,916,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,474,078. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $224.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

