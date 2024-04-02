Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Trims Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 279,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 148,893 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 769,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 112,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 87,932 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 76,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,555. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

