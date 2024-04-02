Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.74. 1,779,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,497. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

