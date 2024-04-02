Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Shares of GE traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,045,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,968. The firm has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.76. General Electric has a twelve month low of $93.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

