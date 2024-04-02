Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,067 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Shell were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Shell stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,860. The stock has a market cap of $223.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

