Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $724,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Boeing were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,309,361,000 after acquiring an additional 452,721 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Down 0.5 %

BA traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.54. 1,917,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,199,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

