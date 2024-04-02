Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Invests $221,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $66.54. The stock had a trading volume of 875,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,090. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $67.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.