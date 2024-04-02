Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,347,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 34,908 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $6,997,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 2.3 %

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLNE. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.