Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $749,810,000 after acquiring an additional 126,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,985,000 after acquiring an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,497,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,415,000 after acquiring an additional 264,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,955,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $413,757,000 after acquiring an additional 89,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.35. 244,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,034. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

