Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,793,000 after acquiring an additional 267,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,184 shares during the period.

VTEB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,753. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

