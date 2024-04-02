Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 114 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Prologis were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.44. 1,127,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.68 and a 200-day moving average of $121.81. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

