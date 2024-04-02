Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 315 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.73. 118,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,338. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.42. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.