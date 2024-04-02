Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 355 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.27. 10,880,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,742,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

