Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 359 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,844. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PM. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

