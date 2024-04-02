Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 688 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Comcast by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,369,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $264,670,000 after buying an additional 4,437,276 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,974,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,007,463. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

