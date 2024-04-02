Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes $209,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.36. 204,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,293. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.12 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

