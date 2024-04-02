Private Ocean LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 318,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.81. 3,764,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,699. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $398.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

