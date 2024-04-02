Private Ocean LLC Has $86,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 245.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 346,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,432,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.20. The stock had a trading volume of 312,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,018. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $117.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.