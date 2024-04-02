Private Ocean LLC Purchases 109 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Public Storage by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Public Storage by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.50.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PSA traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.88. The company had a trading volume of 360,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,085. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.60.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

