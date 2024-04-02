Private Ocean LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $87.28. 4,421,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,617,811. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.92. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

