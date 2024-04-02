Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.61. The company had a trading volume of 152,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,545. The company has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.68 and its 200-day moving average is $121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

