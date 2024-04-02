Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Earns Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Get Prologis alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $127.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,797,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,839,160,000 after acquiring an additional 460,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Prologis by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,567,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,808,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.