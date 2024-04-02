Prom Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.13 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Prom has a total market cap of $237.19 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for about $13.00 or 0.00019777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007487 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00024584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00014584 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001672 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,716.15 or 1.00001070 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00134501 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 13.24148708 USD and is down -7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $6,022,169.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

