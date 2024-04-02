ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $30.64

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.64, but opened at $28.43. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 3,706,832 shares trading hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714,147 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,213,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 770.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 596,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 528,205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,057,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,783,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

