ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Position Decreased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,486 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 2,293.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Get ProShares Short Dow30 alerts:

ProShares Short Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,979. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

About ProShares Short Dow30

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.