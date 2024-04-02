ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Stock to Split on Wednesday, April 10th (NYSEARCA:SPXE)

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, April 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 10th.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPXE stock opened at $111.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.44. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $86.12 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,487,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (SPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Energy index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, excluding firms in the energy sector. SPXE was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

