Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.53

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.53 and last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 1766919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2842 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
