Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.53

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.53 and last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 1766919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Prudential Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2842 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Trading of Prudential

Prudential Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,770,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,786,000 after buying an additional 579,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,631,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prudential by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,104,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,159,000 after purchasing an additional 274,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,373,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,836,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.