Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Down 2.5%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.30 and last traded at $50.77. Approximately 777,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,953,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. Pure Storage’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

