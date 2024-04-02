QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $169.87 and last traded at $170.42. Approximately 1,643,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,851,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

