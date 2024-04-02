Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Sunday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Canoo, Inc. Bites the Dust: Mullen Automotive Is a Better Bet
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.