Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Down 7.7%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $21.94. 173,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 333,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Quanterix Trading Down 8.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $830.09 million, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quanterix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

