QUASA Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $120,403.92 and $301.15 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00007710 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00024438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014732 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001661 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,737.65 or 0.99991837 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00136464 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000069 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127568 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $500.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

