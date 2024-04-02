QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $145,708.17 and $531.38 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127568 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $500.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

