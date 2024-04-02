Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Gap Down to $184.62

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $184.62, but opened at $176.00. Ralph Lauren shares last traded at $175.41, with a volume of 168,433 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

