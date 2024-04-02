Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 0.9%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.71 and last traded at $52.99. Approximately 1,229,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,148,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.