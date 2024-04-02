Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Avinger (AVGR)

Avinger (NASDAQ: AVGR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2024 – Avinger is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2024 – Avinger is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Avinger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Avinger is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Avinger is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Avinger is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Avinger is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Avinger is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2024 – Avinger is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of AVGR remained flat at $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,072. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. Avinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

