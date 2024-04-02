Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires 341 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,245,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,497,478,000 after buying an additional 382,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,373,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,694,000 after buying an additional 387,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,059,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $644,459,000 after buying an additional 464,859 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,330,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,447,000 after buying an additional 540,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,907,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $490,528,000 after buying an additional 1,195,122 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

