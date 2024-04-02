Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUMV. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NUMV opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $378.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

