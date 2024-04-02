Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.1% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.63.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $175.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.38. The company has a market cap of $558.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

