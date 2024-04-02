Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $506,000 Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,865 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth $2,583,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,473,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,215,000 after acquiring an additional 169,004 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 999.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 129,539 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

